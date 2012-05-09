Helena Bonham Carter's Eclectic Style

By Jen Odell

Since her first big roles in "Lady Jane" and "A Room With a View" in the mid-'80s, Helena Bonham Carter has been known for her unique talent and beautifully quirky stage presence. Now 46 and married to Tim Burton in one of the most stylistically compatible relationships in the history of Hollywood, Helena has also become revered -- and maybe a little bit feared -- for her affection for fabrics that jut off in gravity-defying directions, prints that take British staples like tartan to new heights, and left and right shoes that appear to have come from different planets. Given Burton and Carter's shared affection for all things outré, it's no wonder that his sets and costumes sometimes seem to recall her red carpet ensembles.

As we count down to the release of the uniquely cool couple's latest collaboration, "Dark Shadows," let's take a closer look at Helena's eye-popping history of far-out fashions . . .