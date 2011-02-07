Style Profile: Katy Perry

By Drew Mackie

Don't think of Katy Perry as a goofball sex kitten. The singer actually has many moods. There's also "retro pinup," "inappropriately sexual clown," "anime space princess" and occasionally even honest attempts at sophisticated elegance. Come along and have a look at Perry's many moods as expressed by her most memorable looks.

For the 2012 Much Music Video Awards, Katy channeled a gothic Wonder Woman in this black and gold Vawk dress.