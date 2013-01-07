Style Profile: Meagan Good

By Chris Gardner

The past year has been the opposite of bad for Meagan Good. Actually, it's been pretty great. She married her "soul mate," DeVon Franklin in Malibu, Calif.,, and had a starring role in the hit romantic comedy "Think Like a Man." But judging from the beginning of 2013, this year could be even better -- professionally, anyway.

The California native, who appeared in her first commercial at age 4, is starring in NBC's new detective series "Deception," and critics are already singing her praises.

Speaking of critics, we decided to take a look back at some of Good's most memorable red carpet turns over the years. Click through to see her ensembles, starting with the multicolored belted dress that she wore to a magazine bash in February 2012.

(NBC's "Deception" is produced by BermanBraun, the same company that produces Wonderwall.)