The Most Predictable Halloween Costumes

By Drew Mackie

Forget Dracula and Freddy. Your Halloween will be haunted by a new host of characters this year, none of them scary in the traditional sense.

15. A teen mom from "Teen Mom"

Why it's unoriginal: It's just too easy to slip a pillow around your belly or to tuck a baby doll under your arm in tribute to the troubled teens of the MTV docudrama.

A possible alternative: Hey, do people still remember "Juno"?

RELATED: See how politicos dress up for Halloween on BLTWY