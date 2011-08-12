Vote on Olivia's Sexy Schoolmarm Look and More

By Drew Mackie

What's more interesting than a celebrity who is reliably dressed well? Someone who takes risks and steps onto the red carpet in an unusual ensemble. They might get high praise for raising the fashion bar, but they might also trip over the bar and fall flat on their face. Are these looks hits or misses? You be the judge.

Olivia Wilde, for example, wore this daring style to the British premiere of "Cowboys & Aliens." It's an interesting blend of racy and proper, but does it work?