heidi klum rosie huntington whiteley michael kors

By Molly McGonigle

Hollywood may seem like the big-time, but when celebs step out in the same outfits, we realize it's a small town after all. This summer has seen no shortage of stars experiencing this red carpet tragedy, so to make things fun, we thought we'd pit these fashionable ladies against each other. Now it's up to you to decide: Who wore it better?

They're both tall, blond and leggy and yet these ladies look very different in this Michael Kors dress. Rosie paired her black-and-yellow dress with white pumps, while Heidi wore strappy black heels and a polka-dot belt. Did the shoes make all the difference?