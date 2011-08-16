Zoe Saldana Style Profile

By Molly McGonigle

Zoe Saldana is no stranger to fashion. She's a constant figure on best dressed lists, has bared it all as an underwear model and is a close friend with the lead designer for Calvin Klein, Francisco Costa. With her love of dramatic designs, low-cut backs and barely there minidresses, Saldana isn't afraid to experiment with her look. With her film "Colombiana" due out this month, the star has been looking as glam as ever on the red carpet. Click through to see her many gorgeous looks from over the years!

Zoe wows in this red-and-white striped Giorgio Armani cascading dress with a sexy slit and glamorous loose waves in her hair.