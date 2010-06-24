The 10 Coolest Celebrity Kid Names

By Deborah Goldstein

Jason Lee named his son Pilot Inspektor. Rachel Griffiths named hers Banjo. And then there are little Apple and Moses (Gwyneth's brood). Fortunately, not all celebs burden their kids with "special" names ripe for teasing. Click through for our countdown of cool, unusual -- but not outrageous -- Hollywood kid names.

10. Mason Dash Disick

Dashing, no doubt. It's a surprisingly sophisticated, masculine name from mom Kourtney Kardashian and the metrosexual Scott Disick. The middle name is a sweet tribute to her late father, whose nickname was Dash (short for Kardashian).