2009 Emmy Awards fashion flashback

A lot can change in a decade, but much of the show-stopping style displayed at Emmy Awards past remains timeless. Ahead of TV's biggest night on Sept. 22, 2019, Wonderwall.com is going 10 years back in time to reveal what celebs wore at the 2009 Emmys, starting with Drew Barrymore. Nominated that year for her performance on the HBO miniseries "Grey Gardens," she dazzled in a strapless dusty rose Monique Lhuillier ballgown with textured tulle atop a full ballerina skirt. Keep reading for more fashion flashbacks from the 2009 Emmy Awards...

RELATED: Stars at their first Emmy Awards