Kit Harington rides his bike in London, plus more 2019 Emmy nominees out and about

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 22. Wonderwall.com has rounded up photos of some of your favorite 2019 nominees out and about leading up to the show, starting with this popular actor. Kit Harington was snapped taking a bike ride around his neighborhood in London on Sept. 4. He's nominated for best lead actor in a drama series for his work on "Game of Thrones." Keep reading for more 2019 Emmy nominees out and about...

RELATED: See the top 2019 Emmy nominees' on-screen vs. off-screen looks