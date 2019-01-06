2019 Golden Globes wardrobe changes
Why settle for just one couture confection when you can wear two?! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who changed up their looks on the evening of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, starting with Emmy Blunt, who donned a lacy gray Alexander McQueen creation on the Globes red carpet. Keep reading to see what she wore to an afterparty...
