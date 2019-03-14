2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See all the best pics from the show
Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Let's start with this fun photo of Heidi Klum and Katy Perry posing together. Keep reading to see more of the award show's best moments...
Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Let's start with this fun photo of Heidi Klum and Katy Perry posing together. Keep reading to see more of the award show's best moments...