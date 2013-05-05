Celebs at the Kentucky Derby

By Marisa Laudadio

Our hats are off ... to the slew of stars who stepped out in Louisville, Ky., on May 3 and 4 to celebrate the annual Kentucky Derby.

Sure, the weekend was technically about the horse race, but we've got to hand it to the hats -- celebs like Miranda Lambert, Lauren Conrad, Tom Brady and more donned the finest feathers, flowers and fedoras they could find and made their milliners proud.

Even little Dannielynn Birkhead got in the spirit, dressing up as Mary Poppins on her way to the races , just like the movie (dad Larry Birkhead accompanied her in costume as Dick Van Dyke's character Bert).

Click on to see these celebs and more as they partied over Kentucky Derby weekend...