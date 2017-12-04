Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis indulge in some rare red-carpet PDA, plus more news

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make their first joint red-carpet appearance since 'That '70s Show'

Aw, somebody's still smitten! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped by the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California, on Sunday, Dec. 3, marking their first red carpet appearance together since "That '70s Show" ended more than a decade ago, according to E! News. The cameras didn't seem to deter the loving couple from a little PDA. When they weren't holding hands, Ashton kept an arm wrapped gently around his wife and former co-star, whispering into her ear with comments that apparently got the Dolce & Gabbana-clad actress giggling. Held in Silicon Valley, the Breakthrough Prize Awards honor achievements in physics, life sciences and math -- although Ashton and Mila probably deserve a medal of their own for making marriage look so darn cute.

