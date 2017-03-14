Beyonce's fans think she's having twin boys, plus more news

Is Beyonce giving a hint about the gender of her babies?

Is Beyonce trying to tell us something? When the singer released new photos on her website this week, fans noticed she was wearing the same oval earrings that appeared in "If I Were a Boy," her 2008 music video, according to E! News. Noting that Bey has a history of dropping hints through photos, her Twitter and Instagram followers declared the the earrings were Beyonce's way of telling us the twins she's expecting are boys. If Bey and Jay are gearing up for two sons, the news contradicts rumors that her pink bra bow and blue panties shown in her initial pregnancy announcement photos were hints she's having a boy and a girl.

