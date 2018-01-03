Brad Pitt uses his real name while flirting, plus more news

Brad Pitt gets back to his roots in flirty exchange

If a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, a Brad Pitt by any other name would probably be just as charming. The star apparently proved that point during a recent coffee run. A spy for the New York Post says that while waiting in line at Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles, Brad, clad in shades, jeans and a leather jacket, started chatting with a blonde woman standing near him who looked vaguely like Kate Bosworth. "She was acting overly bubbly," the onlooker dished, adding that despite the woman's resemblance to Kate, "it wasn't her." At one point in the conversation, the woman introduced herself, telling her easy-on-the-eyes new pal, "I'm Lydia." Brad, who was born William Bradley Pitt, then "put out his hand and said, 'Hi, I'm William,'" according to the source. "She replied, 'Oh, you look like a Bradley.' And he responded, 'Well, that's my middle name' and smiled and winked at her." On her way out of the coffee shop, Lydia reportedly offered a coy "goodbye:" "'Nice to meet you, Bradley ... I mean William.'' According to the Post's snitch, Brad "laughed to himself," then hopped on his motorcycle.

