Celebs celebrate New Year's: See how your favorite stars rang in 2018

Happy 2018! Mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cozied up on the coach as the stroke of midnight approach on New Year's Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, with Tristan taking a moment to post a Snapchat from their low-key holiday hang. Read on to see how Jessica Alba, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and more of your favorite stars said "goodbye" to 2017 and welcomed the new year ...

