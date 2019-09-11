Britney Spears heads to Hawaii amid new family drama, plus more news

Britney Spears hits the beach in Hawaii as conservatorship drama continues

Britney Spears was spotted soaking up some sun by herself this week in her go-to vacay spot, Hawaii, where she's been enjoying a solo trip as her family navigates a new wave of drama. The singer, 37, wore a stunning yellow bikini in photos published by Page Six that showed her looking like the picture of contentment as she kicked back on a beach chair and headed down to the surf. Brit's getaway comes at a key time: In the wake of her ex Kevin Federline's claim that her dad Jamie Spears was abusive toward their son, Sean Preston, Jamie was temporarily removed from his daughter's conservatorship. Britney has not yet commented on the change.

RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising for 2019