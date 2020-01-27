Britney Spears steps out with 'Prince' Sam Asghari over Grammy weekend, plus more news

Britney Spears has a horseback riding date with Sam Asghari

While most of the pop world was in Grammy Awards mode on Sunday, Jan. 27, Britney Spears was making the most of her time off from music while enjoying the company of her boyfriend of three years, Sam Asghari. On Sunday morning, Brit shared pictures of the two out for a horseback ride in what the Daily Mail suggested appeared to be Calabasas or Thousand Oaks, California. "Prince @samasghari 🤠 & The Southern Star ⭐️ 💚❣️," she wrote alongside the photos. It was the latest exercise-minded update from the 38-year-old singer, who's been sharing videos of her outdoor yoga routines and other workouts for the past few weeks. "I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving ...," she shared with her Instagram followers at the beginning of January. Britney announced she was canceling a planned residency in Las Vegas one year prior. At the time, she was concerned about her father's health. She and her dad have since butted heads over the conservatorship her father oversees as Britney's fought for more control over her major life decisions. It's unclear if or when she'll return to music, but as her longtime manager told Variety last spring, Britney's "given so much" to her career. "Let her be a civilian for a while," he said.

