Celebs who got pregnant after 40

Mamas after 40! Plenty of stars are opting to join the parenthood club later and later these days, with many waiting to welcome little ones until after their fourth decade! Whether they're just getting started at age 40 or continuing to add to their brood, relying on fertility treatments or letting nature take its course, these are the Hollywood moms who've welcomed babies later in life! First up is birthday girl Janet Jackson. The superstar turns 51 on May 16, 2017. Janet was 50 when she gave birth to son Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana on Jan. 3, 2017. Keep reading to see more of the celeb moms in the over-40 baby club!

