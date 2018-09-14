Blake Lively recounts hilarious wardrobe malfunction anxiety, plus more news

Blake Lively thought she heard a fan commenting on her 'teets'

Blake Lively narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction at the New York City premiere for her new film, "A Simple Favor" this week. As she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" after he showed the audience a picture of her menswear suit-styled suit and shimmery but sheer top from the premiere, she didn't realize everything under the top was totally visible. "See the look of horror on my face?" she asked when he held up a photo of her at the premiere (via PopSugar). "I didn't know it was see through." Jimmy was confused. "So you didn't realize it was a see-through shirt?," he clarified. She went on to say she called for reinforcements in the form of duct tape to hide her chest, but that didn't help with the fact that she had by then become totally focused on the idea that everyone could see something normally hidden from public view. Case in point? When someone on the red carpet shouted out, "Blake, Blake your [rhymes with beets] are amazing," the actress was stunned. "What, what, excuse me?" she recalled thinking. "Are we saying that? Have you been on Google on the past year? This is not OK!" After a woman next to him confirmed that her "teets" are indeed amazing, the man added, "and your husband's tweets are even better!" Blake, whose famously has plenty of fun trolling her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Twitter, said that in the end she was "relieved." As for her film, a Paul Feig, horror-meets-comedy mash-up, she said, "[It's] really kind of over-the-top and campy and trashy and fun ... kind of like my outfit I guess."

