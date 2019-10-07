Our favorite famous lesbian couples

Love is love and these ladies know how to celebrate it. Join Wonderwall.com as we highlight Hollywood's most well-known lesbian couples, starting with Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. The stars met at a party in 2000 but didn't strike up a romance at first. According to Portia, she immediately felt a connection to Ellen, but the "Ally McBeal" actress was still hiding her sexuality at the time and didn't feel ready to confess her feelings. In 2005 -- after reconnecting with Ellen a year prior -- Portia came out as a gay woman and the pair went public as a couple. They tied the knot in 2008 and have remained loving and committed partners ever since. Keep reading to see more of Hollywood's greatest lesbian couples...

