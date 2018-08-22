Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly planning for baby No. 4, plus more news

More stork news for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West?

The Kardashian-Jenner family's baby boom may not be over be quite yet. On the heels of the birth of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, multiple insiders are saying Kim and Kanye are starting to plan for a fourth -- and likely, final -- child. "[They] have one last embryo left," one source tells Us Weekly. The embryo is reportedly male, and according to a second source, Kimye plan to begin the process with a gestational carrier "soon." Chicago West, 7 months, was also born via gestational carrier -- an approach Kim and Kanye opted for she developed two dangerous conditions, preeclampsia and placenta accreta, while pregnant with 5-year-old North West and their middle child, 2-year-old Saint West. In April, Kim acknowledged she didn't think she "could handle more than" four kids, but said she did want a big family. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids," she said at the time.

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018