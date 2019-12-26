Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his sister-in-law with an Escalade, plus more news

Dwayne Johnson plays Escalade Santa for his sister-in-law

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doesn't mess around when it comes to gift-giving. Last Christmas, he gave his mom a new house. A few months later, he gave one to his dad. Now, his sister-in-law is behind the wheel of a brand new Escalade, thanks to the star's generosity. A video Dwayne posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 25, shows grinning as he walks outside with his wife, Lauren Hashian's sister, Aja Elan, gushing that she's the "best sister-in-law, the best sister [and] the best mom" before the camera pans to show a giant white SUV in the driveway with a red bow on top. "This Christmas surprise felt good 🚙 🎁❤️," Dwayne captioned the post. "Merry Christmas to my sister in law, @aja_elan for simply being the most loving, supportive and coolest human we could ever ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new ride with good mana and love. Merry Christmas! We're grateful and we love you sis." He jokingly signed off as "Dwanta🎅🏾," an appropriate title, given the car's reported $75,000 price tag.

