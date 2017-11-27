Get the scoop on Meghan Markle's favorite wedding dress designs, plus more news

Meghan Markle dishes on her favorite wedding dress designs and designers

What will Meghan Markle wear when she walks down the aisle to become the newest member of the royal family next spring? That's what royal watchers are already asking in the wake of of Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement news. People did a little digging and reminded us that the "Suits" alum spoke to Glamour last year about her take on wedding gown options after her character wore one in her show's season finale. "Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs," she said. "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic," the actress added. Meghan also revealed her favorite celebrity wedding dress, telling the magazine the Narciso Rodriguez dress Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore when she married John F. Kennedy, Jr., was basically everything she ever wanted in a gown. "Everything goals," Meghan said.

