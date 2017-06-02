Olivia Newton-John has cancer, Kathy Griffin gets fired and more ICYMI news

Olivia Newton-John announced on May 30 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. Because of her condition, she's postponing her current tour in the United States and Canada. A statement on her Facebook page said, "The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum." The "Grease" actress will complete wellness therapies and "a short course of photon radiation therapy," the statement added. Olivia first battled breast cancer in the '90s.

