Jessica Alba shares a rare photo of her kids from the pumpkin patch, plus more news

Jessica Alba shares a boo-worthy pic of all three kids

Jessica Alba is feeling some serious Halloween vibes! The Honest Company founder shared a rare photo of all three of her kids after the crew visited the Mr. Bones pumpkin patch in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 21. "We got pumpkins 🎃 today #sundayfunday," she captioned the spooktastic black and white shot, showing off the kids the star shares with her husband, Cash Warren, as they mugged for the camera. Jessica, Cash and their daughters, Honor, 10, and Haven, 7, recently welcomed Hayes, now nine months old, into their family. "A happy work place actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children," the actress told E! News last fall. "If you work five hours a day but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it. But if you're happy -- even if you come home late and you're working long hours -- if they see that you're happy and you're in a good mood and you're present with them that's way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery."

