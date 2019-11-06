Jessica Simpson's latest Birdie Mae post suggests she's done having kids, plus more news

Is Jessica Simpson done making babies after Birdie Mae?

Three just might be the magic number for Jessica Simpson when it comes to kids. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the designer shared a sweet black and white photo of herself holding her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. "Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family 💚 #BIRDIEMAE," she captioned the shot, the "cherry on top" reference suggesting Birdie's the final addition to the family she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson. The pair are also parents to a daughter, Maxi, 7, and son, Ace, 6. But Jessica's pregnancy with Birdie was especially hard for Jess, who shared photos of her massively swollen ankles and challenging weight gain on social media. She also contracted bronchitis four times during the pregnancy.

Keep reading for the scoop on Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime show plan ...

RELATED: Celebrity babies of 2019