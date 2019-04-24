Justin and Hailey Bieber put on a PDA display as his team loses Stanley Cup bid, plus more news

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin put on a PDA display for Maple Leafs' loss

There will be no Stanley Cup run for Justin Bieber's favorite hockey team this year. On the plus side, while God seemed not to have heeded Justin's Instagram request, which read, "Dear lord please be with Austin Mathews, Mitch Marner and all of the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight as they play game 7 against the Boston bruins" (way to be specific, bro, maybe he's basketball fan), the Biebs did get plenty of hands-on support through the painful game from his wife, Hailey Bieber. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the model sitting behind him with her legs around him, cuddling in his arms and flirting spectacularly during the game-slash-date night in Boston on Monday, April 22. Perhaps He's listening after all ...

