Kate Hudson gushes about her 'jam-packed' Mother's Day with all three kids, plus more news

Kate Hudson cuddles with her three kids after a 'beautiful' Mother's Day

"Oh happy day! 🙏" That's how a blissed out looking Kate Hudson captioned a sweet photo from her first Mother's Day with her new daughter, Rani, who was on hand with big brothers Ryder, 14, and Bing, 7, to help fete their famous mom on Sunday, May 12. The pic earned high praise from Kate's own mom, Goldie Hawn, who commented, "Now that makes a mama like me proud !! Gorgeous!! ❤️💓💓😘😘." Though Kate didn't elaborate much on how the family spent the afternoon, on Monday, she assured followers a lovely time was had by all and sent some love in Goldie's direction. "We had such a beautiful and jam packed Mother's Day yesterday and my phone was gleefully tucked away. I didn't get a chance to share some love for my beautiful Mama via Instagram with all of you," Kate posted beneath a video of Goldie holding Rani. "I love this woman infinity trillion million 500 billion cubed!!! ✨✨✨✨ #MamaGoldie #Rani🌹"

RELATED: Kate Hudson shows off her abs seven months after giving birth