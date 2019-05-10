Kate Hudson shows off her abs seven months after giving birth, plus more news

Kate Hudson shows off her abs seven months after giving birth

Three weeks ago, Kate Hudson revealed she was a few pounds shy of her post-baby goal weight after welcoming her daughter, Rani. Judging her from her latest Instagram post, she may have hit that magic number. Either way, her abs look pretty amazing for a mother of three with a 7-month-old at home. Kate's humor is clearly still intact, too, perhaps because of the healthy food an exercise program she's said she's adhering to. "Bored on set…? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom 🤷‍♀️," she captioned this Spidey-esque shot. Kate, 40, announced she was partnering with Weight Watchers two months after Rani was born, telling her followers she wanted to lose 25 pounds in time to start shooting a movie this spring. She has not disclosed what the project is, but she has been dutifuly sharing her progress, fitness-wise, since then. "I'd like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can," she explained when she started her weight loss journey. " I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!" From the looks of things, mission accomplished. Hey, nobody ever said sanity requires abstaining from the occasional wacky bathroom mirror selfie!

