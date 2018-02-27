Kim Kardashian faces backlash over Vogue India cover, plus more news

Vogue India slammed for featuring Kim Kardashian on the cover

Last year, Kendall Jenner's Vogue India cover sparked backlash on social media from readers who felt an Indian or South Asian model would have been a more appropriate choice. This week, the magazine revealed Kim Kardashian West covers its March 2018 issue -- and social media is already blowing up with similarly negative responses. In a series social media posts republished by Fox News, one user pointed out that most of the people who worked on the shoot were not Indian, which seemed to that person like a missed opportunity to "showcase Indian talent to the world," while others asked questions like, "how hard is it to have Indian women represent Indian culture?" A third noted that given India's Bollywood industry, "plenty of talented Bollywood actresses" could have been selected if Vogue wanted to go with a pop culture cover star. Another questioned why someone who called Indian food "disgusting" on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" a few years ago was now on the cover of an Indian magazine. (Kim apologized for the comment at the time, posting on her website, "In NO way was [my comment] intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste.") It didn't seem to help matters that Kim was pictured in a traditional lahenga skirt inside the magazine. Last year, Vogue responded to Kendall's backlash with a statement citing that "statistically, 90% of our covers" have starred people of Indian descent. "India has given the world so many beautiful faces to admire," the magazine wrote in an online statement, adding, "... we are Vogue, an international brand, and we want to give the love back by featuring some of the best international celebrities on over covers. Occasionally!" According to Vogue, the cover was shot in Los Angeles. "The saris, the jewelery, the clothes -- everything was so beautiful!" Kim said of the shoot. "I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India."

