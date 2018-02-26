Katy Perry performs for California mudslide survivors, plus more news

Katy Perry supports California mudslide survivors, first responders

Having grown up just north of Santa Barbara, Katy Perry was devastated when 21 people died in the Jan. 9 mudslides in nearby Montecito, California. In an effort to support first responders and victims affected by the disaster, Katy made a surprise appearance over the weekend at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash in Carpinteria, California, where she performed three songs and shared a tender moment with 14-year-old Lauren Cantin, whose father was killed in the mudslide that destroyed her home and may have killed her brother (he remains missing). According to the Daily Mail, Katy dedicated "Firework" to Lauren during her performance. "This means the world to me," she told CNN. "This is where I flourish. My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I'll do anything to help this community." Her appearance at the fundraiser may have already helped -- by the end of the day, the event had reportedly raised almost $2 million.

