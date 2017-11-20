Gwen Stefani says her split from Gavin Rossdale was meant to be, plus more news

Gwen Stefani says her split from Gavin Rossdale was meant to be

Two years into her romance with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani is still marveling over how great of a match he is for her, especially given his ranch, which she takes her sons to regularly. "It's very tribal," she says in the new issue of Marie Claire. "Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it's kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn't seem so real." As for her relationship with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, the singer says the breakup "was supposed to happen," explaining how what she went through translated into her art. "It was my purpose to write about and share my story. I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that," she said. Gwen, who also opens up about her interest writing something like a musical now she has more self-confidence, says part of what helped her get through the split was was what she calls "spiritual exercise." "Some people like to meditate, do yoga, or just take quiet time, but for me -- instead of how you talk to yourself, you pray," she explained. "You surrender and ask for guidance. It's not all about you."

