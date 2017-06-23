Kristin Cavallari admits her marriage to Jay Cutler 'isn't perfect,' plus more news

Kristin Cavallari admits marriage to Jay Cutler 'isn't perfect'

After going through couples therapy -- and having three kids -- Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler understand having a happy marriage doesn't come easy. The "Balancing in Heels" author, who wrote about her "imperfect" marriage in the memoir, opened up to Us Weekly recently about what keeps her relationship strong. "Honestly, I think communication and it's so much easier said than done," she admitted. "I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship. You can't just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don't that's probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn't perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that's what you just have to do." Though she said the two haven't been to therapy much lately, she noted that they've kept in mind what they learned when they were seeing a counselor. "We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part." The couple recently relocated to Nashville after Jay was released from the Chicago Bears and signed on to be a commentator with FOX.

