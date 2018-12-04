Lindsay Lohan breaks silence on video of her being punched, more news

Lindsay Lohan breaks her silence about getting punched by a family in Moscow

For Paper's digital issue "Break the Internet" cover story, the magazine checked in with Lindsay Lohan, who in addition to having a new reality show slated to premiere next month, came realm close to the breaking the web when she posted a video of herself trailing a family she said were Syrian refugees through Moscow. According to Lindsay, the children were going to be human trafficked -- and she wanted to save them. Their mother looked horrified when Lindsay went in to "rescue" the kids and promptly clocked Lindsay in the face. She didn't speak about the incident in the press for months. But Paper reports she consented to do so with them, albeit only in person. "Let's talk about it in New York. It's better if we speak face to face about it. So you can actually understand what really happened," she said. The Instagram Live video, she later implied, was maybe not her best use of social media. "There's actresses, there's several of them to my knowledge that don't use Instagram or Twitter. But I feel like you sort of have to," she said. "It's your way of controlling the narrative. I recently made the mistake of having my phone recording live video, and that I learned from,. But I think it's also important because if you're doing something and you want to give direct access to your fans, you can contact them and see their thoughts and get an opinion. Whereas in the past, you didn't have any control over it." When she met the reporter in New York City, she said she was too tired to discuss the matter further and emailed a statement that read, "I read the situation wrong. I've learned from it. And that's all I have to say." "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" premieres on Jan. 8 on MTV.

