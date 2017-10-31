Mila Kunis gives in to her daughter's Halloween costume demands, plus more news

Mila Kunis gives in to her daughter's Halloween costume demands

Kristen Bell's not the only celeb whose daughter forced her to be Elsa for Halloween this year. As Mila Kunis explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week, her daughter Wyatt celebrated the fall holiday over the weekend -- Mila was planning to go to Game 6 of the World Series on Oct. 31 -- and Wyatt insisted on not one but two costumes Mila was not down with. "This is what sucks about having a kid: They tell you what to do and you listen. Because you pick your battles, and you're like, 'Well, I guess this is not one of them,'" Mila explained (via E! News). "I was trying to convince my daughter, 'Don't you want to be Batman or Superman or something awesome?' She's like, 'No, mom! I'm going to be Cinderella!' I was like, 'Eww! Gross! OK!' So, my kid is in a Cinderella dress -- beautiful, cute little thing. 'Mommy's going to be ...' And I started naming off everything, like Han Solo," she continued. "She's like, 'No, Mama is Elsa.' I was like, 'No, kiddo. Mama's not Elsa.' This was six months ago. Guess what mama was on Saturday? Mama was Elsa. I sucked it up, you guys. I had a blond wig on and everything." The struggle is real, y'all.

