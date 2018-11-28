Biggest royal moments of 2018

Not since Prince William and Duchess Kate's 2011 wedding has the royal family enjoyed such a fantastically busy, bright year. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the biggest moments in their lives throughout 2018, including weddings, new babies, family drama and long-held family traditions... starting with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 9. Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed this royal procession, also known as the Queen's Birthday Parade, with her family since 1951 when she was still a princess who was just filling in for her ill father, King George VI. At this year's Trooping the Colour, the queen -- who was celebrating her 92nd birthday -- was joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles, Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate, Prince William and grandchildren Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Prince George. Keep reading for more memorable royal moments of 2018...

