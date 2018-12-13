Bruce Springsteen's life in pictures

Can't jet over to New York City to catch Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show "Springsteen on Broadway" live? Fear not! A full recording of the hit production debuts on Netflix on Dec. 16, 2018. In honor of the exceptionally well-reviewed special -- IndieWire opined that it "might be the single best thing that Netflix has ever done" -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at The Boss's life in pictures. Keep reading to relive his greatest moments caught on camera…

RELATED: '80s rockers: Where are they now?