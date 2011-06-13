'80s rockers: Where are they now?

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen

Loud guitars and even louder clothes. Big vocals and even bigger hair. There's no denying that the '80s rocked. But what are the gods of hair, glam and heavy metal doing today? Let's find out ... starting with the Eddie Van Halen, who's responsible for some of classic rock's biggest hits -- from "Jump" and "Hot for Teacher" to "Runnin' with the Devil" and "Dance the Night Away" -- and is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

