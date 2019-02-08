Celebs out and about: Grammys edition

It's award season and Wonderwall.com is checking up on some of the 2019 Grammy nominees ahead of music's biggest night on Feb. 10, 2019, to find out what they've been up to before the show. Let's start with rap darling Cardi B, who performed at a Super Bowl preparty in Atlanta on Feb 2, 2019. Keep reading to see more Grammy nominees (within 84 categories!) out and about...

