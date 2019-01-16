Feuds of the 2019 Grammy nominees explained

The 2019 Grammy nominees might be successful music stars, but that doesn't mean they can't get down and dirty sometimes! In celebration of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, Wonderwall.com is breaking down the major feuds involving this year's Grammy nominees, starting with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. In September 2018, the reigning rap queens attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week and nearly got into a physical altercation after Cardi, who's nominated for five Grammys this year, threw one of her high heels at Nicki. She later took to Instagram to call Nicki out, accusing her of talking smack about her daughter, Kulture, and making other backhanded moves. Nicki addressed Cardi's claims on her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show, calling the NYFW brawl "so mortifying and so humiliating." After a few more incidents of social media back-and-forth, the pair agreed to a truce . Keep reading for more...

