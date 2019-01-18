A guide to the 2019 Grammy nominees' significant others

We can't wait to see who takes home top honors at the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10! Ahead of music's biggest night, Wonderwall.com is introducing you to the nominees' better halves, starting with Dua Lipa, who found herself a model who also cooks! It's safe to say the double nominee (she's up for best new artist and best dance recording for "Electricity") scored in the boyfriend department. The star's beau, Isaac Carew, is a chef who models and has penned his own cookbook, "The Dirty Dishes." Isaac and Dua have been an item off and on over the years, but things are definitely on at the moment. Maybe the duo will make their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards? Keep reading to get to know the rest of the 2019 nominee crop's significant others...

