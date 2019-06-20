Drake is gifted a 767 airplane, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

When you have a private jet, it means you've made it... so what does it mean when you get a private jet for free? You'd have to ask Drake, who in May 2019 was given a 767 Boeing airplane by Canada-based airline Cargojet, according to TMZ. The plane, which has been nicknamed "Air Drake" and customized with the rapper's OVO owl as well as luxe decor, retails for up to $200 million. The company reportedly feels the plane pays for itself thanks to the publicity attached to Drake's name, which means he just needs to travel the world and take pictures of his aircraft. Must be nice! Keep reading to see more ways the stars have proven they're nothing like the rest of us...

