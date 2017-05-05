Jimmy Kimmel's newborn baby has heart surgery and more ICYMI news

Baby daddy?

Is Drake on the verge of being a father? A retired porn star has claimed she's pregnant -- and that the rapper is the father. According to a May 3 TMZ report, Sophie Brussaux maintains she got pregnant when she was hanging with Drake in the Netherlands in late January -- they were photographed together during that time. She claims she told Drake about her pregnancy and that he demanded she get an abortion. Drake's team is skeptical that the child is his. "This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant," his rep told TMZ. "If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."

