David Foster, 68, and Katharine McPhee, 34, are engaged and more ICYMI news

David Foster, 68, and Katharine McPhee, 34, don't care about numbers. The age-defying couple is engaged. Kat took to Instagram on July 3 to confirm reports that the music producer had proposed, revealing that David popped the question on top of mountain in Italy. She was seen rocking her engagement ring while touring the Italian island of Capri, and she also showed off her ring to family and friends on FaceTime. This will be the singer-actress's second marriage. It will be David's fifth. According to Us Weekly, the pair could be getting married sooner rather than later. "Katharine is telling close friends she doesn't want to have a long engagement," a source said, adding that the couple also wants to start a family together. David and Katharine "are planning to be married in the next nine months" and there "will be a prenuptial agreement... David says that Katharine is his true love and muse."

RELATED: Celebs who got engaged in 2018