Life in Pictures

Kelly Ripa's photo flashback

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty 1 / 25

Kelly Ripa celebrates her 49th birthday on Oct. 2, 2019. The soap opera star-turned-TV host has enjoyed quite an eventful life filled with career highs and lows, personal successes and everything in between. To mark Kelly's special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in photos so far. Keep reading for Kelly's photo flashback...

RELATED: Celebrities who started on soap operas

Up NextLGBTQ kids
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty 1 / 25

Kelly Ripa celebrates her 49th birthday on Oct. 2, 2019. The soap opera star-turned-TV host has enjoyed quite an eventful life filled with career highs and lows, personal successes and everything in between. To mark Kelly's special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in photos so far. Keep reading for Kelly's photo flashback...

RELATED: Celebrities who started on soap operas

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries