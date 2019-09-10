What would you do with millions of dollars? Chances are you'd splurge on an extravagant item every now and then. Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the wildest celebrity splurges of all time, starting with the one and only Oprah Winfrey! As a billionaire mogul, it's not shocking that Oprah has made a crazy purchase or two over her career. One of the most interesting items she owns? A marble and onyx bathtub hand-carved to fit her every curve. She told James Corden on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" of the special-order tub, "It was carved to the shape of my body." No word on how much this completely custom tub cost, but it can't have been cheap! Keep reading for more of the stars' craziest purchases...

