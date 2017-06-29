Scarlett Johansson's new romance with Kevin Yorn 'developed organically,' plus more news

Inside Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Yorn's new romance

When Scarlett Johansson stepped out holding hands with her entertainment lawyer Kevin Jorn in New York City a few weeks ago, it came as a surprise to some, especially given rumors linking her to "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost. But it doesn't sound like Scarlett and Kevin's romance came as a curveball to anyone in their circle, which includes Kevin's brothers, Pete Yorn, who has collaborated musically with Scarlett, and Rick Yorn, who is the actress' talent manager . As for Kevin and Scarlett? "They've known each other for a very, very long time and genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship," an insider tells People. "Romantically, things developed organically. There's always been an attraction there." Both Scarlett, 32, and Kevin, 51, have a daughter from a previous relationship. "Kevin's always been really great with Scarlett's daughter. He loves kids and she's very family-oriented, so it goes without saying they are connected on that level," says the source. They've also both been there for one another in the past, with Kevin acting as "one of Scarlett's strongest advocates" and Scarlett "personally leaning on him as a friend." These days, they talk constantly, according to the insider, who adds, "Their relationship has been a little on-and-off, but it's definitely on right now given that they can both stick to one place for the moment and actually be together." Scarlett is currently in the process of divorcing Romain Dauriac. Kevin has also been married before, People reports.

