Hilary Duff has made sure to keep her beach body on point.

The 27-year-old "Younger" star looked amazing last week while flaunting her fabulous physique in a small black, white and red string bikini which she wore during a tropical vacation with her 3-year-old son Luca.

AKM/GSIWATCH: Is This the Hottest Hilary Duff Has Ever Looked?

Hilary has clearly been keeping up her terrific tan, but she remembered to protect her face from getting sunburned with a big floppy hat and dark Aviator sunglasses.

Hilary and Luca had some fun in the Hawaiian sun while relaxing on the stunning locale's legendary sandy beaches. Between her flat tummy and toned legs, this celebrity mom is one fit beach babe!

This isn't the first time we've seen Hilary's super-hot bod on display recently. Last Thursday she shared a cleavage-baring bikini-clad selfie to Instagram where it was evident she was having a great time in a pool-side cabana while drinking out of a pineapple.

WATCH: Hilary Duff Flaunts Major Cleavage in Bikini Selfie

Hilary summed up her entire philosophy on showing off her sexy stems with an Instagram posted last week where she shared, "Pants? You mean leg prisons."

WATCH: Hilary Duff Is on Tinder! 'I'm Talking to Probably About 9 Guys Right Now'

She claims it's "Luca's daily struggle," but we're pretty sure it's hers. When you have legs like those, it makes sense that you'd want to keep them unconfined for the world to see.

